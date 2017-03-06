Williamson Announces Run For Isle Of Palms Council

By Susan Hill Smith for The Island Eye News

Rusty Williamson, an Isle of Palms resident since 2011 and a new member of the city’s Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee, has announced his intentions to run for a City Council spot in the 2017 elections.

Williamson said he wants to serve as a voice for protecting what he says is our greatest asset: “our beaches, marshes and quality of life for our residents and tourists alike.”

“I don’t think we need to spend as much on advertising the island as we do to protect the island,” he said.

On his evening walks, he is reminded of the dramatic impact that Hurricane Matthew brought in terms of beach erosion. He also has concerns about parking issues and the number of related signs that have been posted.

Williamson, 51, lives on Carolina Boulevard with his wife, Kimberly. Originally from Aiken, he moved to North Charleston in 1996. “I finally got the opportunity to move to the island in November 2011 and have loved every day more than the one before.”

He has more than 35 years sales experience and previously worked as a purchasing agent for a nationally known disaster supplies and logistics business in North Charleston. He is currently employed at Royall Ace Hardware on Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Mount Pleasant in the Service Department. “I enjoy helping people find solutions to everyday problems, and I want to bring this skill to the table on City Council.”

The mayor’s seat and four additional council seats on the nine-member council will be decided in November.