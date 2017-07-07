By Kara Bale for The Island Eye News

The Avian Conservation Center is pleased to announce the date for their distinctive annual fundraising gala, Wild at Wingswood, Saturday, October 21 at the Center for Birds of Prey.

Under a sky filled with stars and with the sound of owls in the night, the Wild at Wingswood fundraising gala offers guests an exclusive and intimate encounter with the Center’s resident collection of birds of prey from around the world. Unique raffle and silent auction items and an unparalleled live auction will raise funds to advance the future of avian conservation in the region. This special evening of exquisite food, expansive bar and exciting birds in flight will most likely sell out, so advance reservations are suggested.

Priced at $135 per attendee, tickets will go on sale in August. To put your name on a waitlist for reservations, contact the office staff at the Avian Conservation Center by calling 843.971.7474 or by email: info@thecenterforbirdsofprey.org.