What Was Buzzing At Poe Library

Photos by Steven Rosamilia

On Saturday, July 22 Kay Greiman spoke to a group of young people at Poe Library on behalf of the Bee Cause Project, a national project whose mission is to ensure future generations are stewards of the natural environment who understand, engage and are inspired by the wonder of honey bees. And inspired they were as they learned about the importance of bees to human survival. The Bee Cause advocates to install observation bee hives inside of schools as well as traditional hives in the garden. To date, they have provided hives for 220 schools in 46 states and 4 countries. For more information visit thebeecause.org.