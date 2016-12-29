What I’ve Learned In 2016

By Meredith Nelson, M.Ed. for Island Eye News

I’ve learned a thing or two this year. Some fitness-related, some not even remotely so. I am always trying to improve in my skills, whether they are professional or personal, physical or mental, within myself or between me and the world. Here, in no particular order, are some lessons I will hopefully carry with me throughout the New Year to become better in many ways.

Listen to your body

At the risk of becoming hypervigilant and over-reactive, I have learned to pay close attention to the little noises my body is beginning to tell me. Subtle aches, nagging pains, and lingering tweaks are all warning signs. Whether I need to adjust the intensity of a workout, take a day off, or go to bed a little earlier, I try to heed the clues and treat my body with the respect it deserves.

When you feel good, make no excuses

Not necessarily a lesson I learned this year, but still a good one to remember. I’ve heard every excuse, the most common of which is “I just don’t have time.” I will call you out on that one every single time.

Your workout should be non-negotiable and a priority you cannot forsake. Your family will understand (perhaps invite them to join you!), you will be more productive at work, and you will feel much better afterwards. I often tell people “you’ll never regret completing a workout, but choose to skip it and you’ll wish you hadn’t.”

FitBits are funny

After my husband gave me a FitBit for my birthday in March, I’ve come to realize a few things about those funny little (some are not so little) wrist adornments.

• FitBits can be fun and promote healthy competition – I used mine to compare my steps with those of friends, clients, and even my husband.

• Fitbits can be addictive – above-mentioned “healthy competition” can become addictive. I noticed myself striving to take more and more steps. I was obsessed with reaching new goals, and being bestowed with “badges” – little claims to fame that arrived on my FitBit Dashboard telling me I’d reached new levels of achievement based on my step count.

• Fitbits can be annoying – it’s terribly frustrating to be in the middle of a non-stop workout with a client, revving up their metabolism, only to have said client repeatedly stop the action to check their heart rate on their device. Or getting ready to go out on a run, waving my left arm in the arm to acquire a signal – afraid of pushing “Quick Start” for fear of not getting credit for all my steps or miles . . . while my running buddy and her Garmin are ready and waiting.

It’s never too late!

Unless you are six feet underground, it’s not too late to begin an exercise program. Case in point: one of our most loyal clients is an eighty-three year old who had never set foot in a gym until this year. Not one to miss her twice-a-week workouts, she has made incredible strength gains and her confidence in her physical abilities has skyrocketed. (You know who you are, rock star!)

Have a plan

One of our trainers has learned a valuable lesson in setting goals. As Sean says, “I learned to plan my work, then work my plan.” I think that speaks for itself!

“Always Be Humble and Kind”

It is better to be kind than to be right . . . thanks to Tim McGraw and our own Rachel for planting this seed in my mind. I need to continue to cultivate it, as sometimes I still feel the need to be right; I’m trying not to let it get in the way of being kind. After all, words – even when they are said with good intentions – can hurt.

Exercise makes you smarter

There is a growing field in research connecting exercise to not only physical benefits, but cognitive gains as well. Of late, researchers are finding a correlation between exercise and the prevention of Alzheimer’s and dementia. But wait – there’s more! Recent studies are showing that exercise can help improve memory, cognitive function, and even attention in people of all ages. Does this really come as a surprise?!

It takes a village

Your health doesn’t come from exercise and/or diet alone. It takes a holistic approach, and requires attention not only to getting enough exercise and eating healthy foods in the right amount, but also to your mental state (you’re not stressed this time of year, are you?), getting enough sleep, and seeking professional help when you need it. Personal trainers (even this trainer has one), nutritionists, psychologists, and physicians all need to be on your team.

Trying new things can be enlightening

2016 has been a year of trial and error. I’ve tried a few things that didn’t work (in those cases, a little redirection can help), and I’ve branched out to unfamiliar territory that has led me in delightful new directions (that Iyengar yoga class was eye-opening!). Don’t be afraid to open new doors, as you never know what wonderful surprises you might encounter . . . like that 83-year-old rock star mentioned earlier!