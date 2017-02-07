Well Known Islander Passes Away

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer

Well-known community figure Thomas E. Buckhannon Jr., who once owned The Islander restaurant, a popular gathering place on Isle of Palms, died Sunday at the age of 79. The viewing and a Masonic service took place on Thursday, January 26 evening in Mount Pleasant, and the funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27 at First United Methodist Church on Isle of Palms. Tom Buckhannon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn S. Buckhannon of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Thomas E. Buckhannon, III (Carol) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Jeanette B. Sewell (Harry) of Isle of Palms, SC; brother, James Robert Buckhannon (Shirley) of Bradenton, FL; three sisters, Dixie Nemoseck of Aneheim, CA, Diane Harris (Roger) of Austin, TX and Debbie Baxter (Bruce) of Jackson, MI; six grandchildren, H. Jason Sewell (Brandy), Thomas E. Buckhannon, IV (Melissa), Jaime Edwards (Jared), Wm. Taylor Buckhannon, Mariah Sewell and Bryson Buckhannon; and six great grandchildren, John Austin Sewell, Jacob Sewell, Chloe Edwards, Ella Grace Edwards, Abigail Buckhannon and Lily Kate Edwards; and many beloved nieces, nephews and inlaw family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Timothy Allen Buckhannon.

A Navy veteran, he also worked in the past as an Isle of Palms police officer. His son,Tommy Buckhannon, currently serves as the island’s police chief, and his daughter, Jeanette Sewell, has taught many kindergartners at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School.

Memorials may be made to Amaranth Diabetes Research Foundation, Lawrence Howell Court #7, 1285 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29403 or First United Methodist Church, Isle of Palms, P.O. Box 807, Isle of Palms, SC 29451.