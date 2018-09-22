Weekend Of Water Fun

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Photos by Jason Ogden, Station 28.5 Photography

It was a wet weekend on Isle of Palms as two events centered around the summer sun and surf. The inaugural Holy City SwimJam was held at the Windjammer on Saturday, Sept. 8 and raised money for Operation Restored Warrior, an organization established to meet the needs of our Military men and women who are suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Combat Related Stress.

Also on Saturday, Tidalwave Watersports hosted its first annual Residents’ Day, offering its full array of activities to IOP residents for a donation to the cause. One hundred percent of proceeds benefitted MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.