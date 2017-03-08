Warm Weather Means Productive Fishing

By Capt. Geoff Bennett for The Island Eye News

The warmest weather that I can remember has been terrific for our fishery. Higher than normal water temperatures have made for some productive fishing. I never thought I would say this, but there has been a decent trout bite in February. Days filled with sun and 70 degree temperatures means anglers have to get out there to take advantage.

Having spent the last few months laying low and avoiding dolphins, the redfish are transitioning from a period focused simply on preservation to becoming predators again.

With redfish still in big schools of up to hundreds of fish, the best fishing will be at low tide when you can sight cast to them. These fish are still spooky, so stealth is of utmost importance when approaching a school.

Oftentimes, it pays to anchor up when you find a school and wait for them to return to you instead of chasing them down.

These reds are so wary that I try to disturb the water as little as possible and keep my casting to a minimum. When this happens, it’s time to soak some cut bait.

I’ll put chunks of frozen mullet or blue crab on size 3/0 circle hooks and just let it sit on the bottom until the redfish swim over it. Put your rod in the rod holder and resist the urge (if at all possible!) to set the hook when you see a fish begin to eat. The circle hook will do all the work for you and when your reel starts to sing you are in business.

As trout become more active, popping corks cast along grass banks and over oyster beds will be a good bet paired with mud minnows. I usually use a 18”- 24” leader and a size 1 circle hook. When working the popping cork, always try to keep slack out of your line and when that cork drops just reel to set the hook.

You’ll find that the circle hook will rarely miss as long as your line is tight. See you on the water!

