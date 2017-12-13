Wando’s Alexis Glover Named National Coach Of The Year

By David Crocket for The Island Eye News

When it comes to volleyball in the state of South Carolina, Alexis Glover is a coaching legend. Wando’s head coach added to her legendary status this week when she was named the 2017 United States Marines Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National High School Coach of the Year. She is sharing the honor with Zach Young, the head coach at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Missouri.

One of the honors associated with this award is the opportunity to be a head coach in the Under Armour All-America Volleyball Match on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Glover, who just completed her 31st year in charge of the Wando volleyball program, will lead Team East, and Young will guide Team West. “I am humbled and excited about this tremendous honor,” said Glover. “I am so excited to represent Wando High School and the state of South Carolina on the national level.” This is Glover’s second national coach of the year honor in three years; Prepvolleyball.com gave her the title in 2015. Glover recently led the Warriors to a runner-up finish in the South Carolina High School League’s (SCHSL) AAAAA state playoffs, their 11th Lower State championship in program history, the Region 7-AAAAA title, and a 48-4-1 record. They are also currently ranked 10th in the country according to the USA Today/AVCA Super 25 Poll. Glover is the all-time leader in career wins for SCHSL volleyball head coaches over 1,000, and has earned Region Coach of the Year honors 22 times. She has guided the Warriors to six SCHSL state titles during her coaching career. “This is a very fitting honor for Coach Glover,” added Wando’s Athletics Director, Bob Hayes. “Her career achievements are outstanding and speak for themselves, but more importantly, she is a true leader of our student-athletes. She teaches them every day about the importance of character, sportsmanship, and teamwork, and, in turn, produces ‘champions’ on and off the court.” The AVCA will formally present the National High School Coach of the Year awards to Glover and Young at the 2017 Jostens Coaches Honors Luncheon in Kansas City, MO on Thursday, Dec. 14. The luncheon is held in conjunction with the 2017 AVCA Convention.