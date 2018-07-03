Wando Students Build Tiny House

By Emma Woodham, Staff Writer For The Island Eye News

Photos by Katie Johnston

A small group of Wando High School students chose to spend a portion of their summer working on an unusual project: building a fully-functional, Tiny House.

In June 2017, Wando HS was approached by the Charleston Home Builder’s Association about creating a scholarship opportunity for students, to promote and encourage job and education opportunities within the construction trade industry. During that meeting, the concept of constructing a Tiny House was suggested. When Katie Johnston, an Engineering teacher at Wando HS, and her fellow department members heard the idea, they were thrilled.

“Our engineering club was just starting to plan a Tiny House as one of our projects for the next school year, so it was perfect timing, plus it meshed with my Civil Engineering and Architecture class curriculum perfectly,” Johnston said.

The project was divided into three different phases—one to design the exterior of the house, one to design the interior of the house, and one to actually construct the Tiny House.

Phase I was completed in October 2017, and Wando students presented their plans to CHBA, who picked three different designs.

In Phase II, students worked to design floor plans, sections, elevations, renderings, and also determined what materials would be needed for the project.

At the completion of Phase II in December 2017, CHBA representatives spent the day at Wando HS listening to the students present their completed plans.

Hannah Kenis’ design won the competition, and she was awarded a $6000 scholarship. Her design became the final project for Phase III. The project, part of the STEM Program and Engineering department at Wando HS, was completed in late June after a two-week summer camp where students constructed Kenis’ design. Campers could sign up for one or both weeks.

Newly completed, the Tiny House has a small kitchen with a refrigerator, sink, and a range. The bathroom has a shower, small sink, and toilet. In addition, the house has a living and sleeping room and a storage loft, and all of these amenities fit inside a mere 221 square feet.

“We have planned this project since last June, so it has taken a tremendous amount of planning and energy for a full year,” Johnston said.

The Tiny House will now be transported to Growing More, a nonprofit farm where it will be used for a veteran recovery program. Growing More plans to have a veteran live in the Tiny House for a short period of time while working on the farm as part of rehabilitation.

Johnston added that several different people and companies donated time, supplies, and even lunches during camp to the project. CHSA was the driving force behind the project, but the students also received a lot of community support, Johnston said.

“I am thrilled with the community support and student enthusiasm for this project. I am sure this project and the community are having lifelong impacts on students’ futures,” Johnston said.