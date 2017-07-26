Visiting Artist At The Gibbes Museum

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Visiting Artist Becca Barnet will be in the Gibbes studio on July 25-29. Barnet’s work is driven by fascination with natural history and preservation. Born in Spartanburg, SC, Becca is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a BFA in Illustration. She also attended the Missouri Taxidermy Institute where she fine-tuned her special knack and patience for taxidermy repair – from cleaning to complete mount renovations. She’s put her precision and passion for replicating textures and preserving animals into the creation of an array of museum displays including creating work for the American Museum of Natural History, the SC Aquarium, and the Charleston Museum.

She is currently focusing on creating exhibits and custom art installations under her company, Sisal Creative.

During her week-long residency at the Gibbes, Barnet will immerse herself in the works on view at the Gibbes and find inspiration for her own creations. “I am endlessly inspired by natural history, particularly the art of Mark Catesby and Walton Ford, who have dedicated themselves to celebrating the beautiful patterns and movements found in animal life,” she says. Becca’s work often falls into the category of art-for-hire, particularly in commercial settings, so she is excited for the opportunity to focus on her own personal direction.