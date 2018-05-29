Veterans Gear Up For Kiteboarding On Sullivan’s Island

By Patrick Fetter for The Island Eye News

Beachgoers to the east end of Sullivan’s Island will soon see a small gathering of armed forces veterans with service related disabilities, facing new challenges in the exciting and demanding sport of kiteboarding.

Led by volunteer instructors, and supported by local businesses and residents, these proud veterans are set for an extended weekend of challenges, camaraderie, relaxation, and fun as they work to learn the skills necessary to fly a large traction kite while skimming across the water and slicing through the surf at what is one of the best kiteboarding beaches on the east coast.

Seeking to advance their life skills with the physical and mental demands of learning a challenging water sport, these men and women enjoy even more the chance to relax with fellow veterans who can provide affirmation, healing and hope with all lodging, meals, instruction, and other amenities provided at no cost to the participant.

This marks the 6th Annual Kiteboard Retreat on Sullivan’s, sponsored by Wind Sports for Wounded Warriors (WS4WW), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization headquartered on Saint Simons Island, Georgia. Other retreats have been held at Tampa, Key West, and Saint Simons Island/ Jekyll Island.

Lodged by island residents, this year’s participants will once again be led by certified kiteboard instructors from SeaLand Adventure Sports on Sullivan’s Island. SeaLand proprietor Scott Hyland, president of the WS4WW local chapter, promises a full schedule of activities and relaxation for our heroes, with generous support from many island businesses, including Mex One Coastal Cantina, Poe’s Tavern, and Home Team BBQ for meals. Other businesses, such as Hydrofly Watersports on the Ashley River, stand ready to offer activities to the participants in the early part of the day before the wind kicks up to kite-flying speeds.