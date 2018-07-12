Value Growing For Raffle Item

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Photos by Jim Reyland, Audio Productions, Inc.

Excitement is building for the IOP Exchange Club’s next big event, to be held Nov. 10 at the Isle of Palms Marina. The festival fundraiser, to support the construction of a dock to be used for community programming, will feature live country music, water excursions and a raffle that includes a oneof-a-kind, autographed guitar, courtesy of Audio Productions, Inc.

The guitar has been in residence at the Nashville recording studio for several months and is collecting big, industry recording star signatures, including Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Irlene Mandrell and most recently Keith Urban and Kenny Chesney. The value of this collector’s item is priceless, but raffle tickets will be available for just $20.

Tickets for a chance to win the guitar, and other prizes including a golf cart and vacation packages, will be available online closer to the event date.

The Exchange Club’s transformative project to access the waterfront with a seawall, dock, boardwalk, and other improvements, will enrich the Club’s service to the community, veterans groups, and at-risk children by providing these groups access to island waterways and sports, fishing and educational programs.