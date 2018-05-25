University School Of The Lowcountry Wins SCISA Lower School Quiz Bowl

By Lyndi Bonnette for The Island Eye News
Larry Watt, executive director of the South Carolina Independent School Association, announced the winner of the SCISA Lower School Quiz Bowl.
The team from University School of the Lowcountry from Mt. Pleasant finished the competition with the top score, followed by the team from Cathedral Academy from Charleston.
Finishing in third place was the team from All Saints’ Episcopal Day School from Florence, and fourth place was the team from St. Anne & St. Jude Catholic School from Sumter.
Members of the winning team included Sean Murph, Riley White, Ada Kennely, Kate Paczkowski, Waverly Lansford, and Henry Gilmore. Jason Kreutner was the sponsor.
Following local and regional competition, the teams vying for the state title gathered recently in Sumter on the campus of St. Anne & St. Jude Catholic School to determine the winner.
“Each of the teams is to be congratulated for making it to the state finals,” Watt said. “It is quite an accomplishment to get this far.”
The teams, consisting of four students and alternates, had to answer general-knowledge as well as math questions. Team members are fourth and fifth graders.
The team captain could answer some of the questions after consultation among the team members while others had to be answered by an individual member of the team.
The South Carolina Independent School Association is a non-profit, voluntary association of over 120 independent schools serving more than 37,000 teachers and students.
Founded in 1965, the State of South Carolina incorporated SCISA as an exclusively educational organization with the responsibilities of establishing accreditation standards, coordinating academic and athletic competition and providing professional development for member organizations.