United States Coast Guard Awarded For Responses To Hurricane Matthew

By BMC David Browne for The Island Eye News

Photos By Steve Rosamilia

On Monday, Feb. 13, the crews from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Anvil, and U.S Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Charleston and Georgetown met on the National Park Service’s Historic Sullivan’s Island Lifeboat Station at the base of the Lighthouse to be recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Commander, Captain Gary L. Tomasulo for their response during and after Hurricane Matthew.

The crews were instrumental in the timely relocation of assets and affected personnel, helping ensure operational readiness was minimally impacted following the storm. The crews were most notably cited for the rapid reconstitution of the Ports of Charleston and Savannah, preserving maritime transportation systems that annually contributes $136 billion in economic impact and the units return to a fully mission capable status.