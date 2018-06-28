By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Charleston County Parks invites the Lowcountry to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday at the Mt. Pleasant Pier. Known as Uncle Sam Jam, this annual event is the perfect spot to enjoy a fantastic Independence Day party.

Dance to live music from the band Ellen Drive as they perform at the end of the pier Wednesday, July 4. Gates open at 7 p.m. and live music starts at 8 p.m. and continues throughout the evening.

At the foot of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, stretching 1250 feet out into Charleston Harbor, the scenic Mount Pleasant Pier will be a great spot to watch the area’s best fireworks displays and celebrate Independence Day.

Beverages will be available for purchase on site; treats and snacks will also be on hand at the pier’s Riverwatch Cafe and Gift Shop. Outside alcohol and coolers are prohibited. Food and beverage fees are not included in ticket price.

Limited tickets will be sold for the Uncle Sam Jam, so reserve your spot. Admission is $10, or $8 in advance. There will be no refunds issued or rain dates scheduled for this event. Buy tickets early, this event will sell out.

For details or to purchase tickets, call 843.795.4386, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com, or download the Charleston County Parks app. These events are brought to you by Coca-Cola, Dasani and your Charleston County Parks.