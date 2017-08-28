Tropical Disturbance – Tropical Depression #10

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

At 8 AM the poorly defined circulation associated with a low pressure disturbance was estimated near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 80.7 West or approximately 135 miles SSW of Charleston with maximum sustained winds of 35 MPH. Some strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours. Because the system is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for parts of North and South Carolina’s coasts this morning from the south Santee River (just north of McClellanville) to Duck, NC. A watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 24 to 48 hours.

As showers and thunderstorm activity increase Monday night, the system is expected to become a tropical storm as it passes just off the coast of Charleston. Heavy rain is expected with minor coastal flooding at the time of high tide. Tides for Monday 8-28-17 are Low 7:11am, High 1:48 PM and Low 7:55 PM while tides for Tuesday 8-29-17 are High 1:48 AM, Low 7:58 AM, High 2:39 PM and Low 8:50 PM. Please take this opportunity to secure your property especially in low lying flood prone areas.

Town staff began preparing the Island for the event early this morning. Likewise, staff is coordinating operations with the Charleston County Emergency Management Department. Further notices will be distributed to the Island residents as necessary. However, in the meanwhile, stay tuned to your local media for further updates.