Tri County Republicans Celebrate Congressmen

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Republican Party joined hands with the Dorchester County Republican Party and Berkeley County Republican Party to honor the former Congressmen of the First Congressional District. The banquet was held on Thursday, August 16 at Alhambra Hall in Mount Pleasant. The event recognized the service of Tommy Hartnett, who served from 1981 to 1987; Arthur Ravenel Jr., who served from 1987 to 1995; Mark Sanford, who served from 1995 to 2001 as well as from 2013 to 2018; Henry Brown Jr., who served from 2001 to 2011; and Tim Scott, who served from 2011 to 2013. The banquet also highlighted the candidacy of Katie Arrington, who is the current Republican nominee for the seat, as the featured speaker.