Jan 08 2018

Top Players Join Volvo Car Open Field

By Arielle Alpino for The Island Eye News

Caroline Garcia

World No. 8 Caroline Garcia, World No. 9 Johanna Konta and WTA Newcomer of the Year Catherine ‘CiCi’ Bellis have committed to play in the Volvo Car Open’s main draw for 2018. The two top 10 players, Garcia and Konta, and 18-year-old Bellis, will be joined in the growing Charleston player field  by  defending  Volvo  Car  Open champion Daria Kasatkina, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová and U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys. The Volvo Car Open will take place March 31 – April 8, 2018 on  Daniel Island. 2018  will  be  the  first  time  playing in the Volvo Car Open main draw for Konta and Bellis. Garcia will compete for the sixth time in the Volvo Car Open singles field.  She  won  the  Charleston  doubles title in 2016, the same year she won the doubles title in Roland Garros.

Johanna Konta

We’re thrilled to welcome Caroline, Jo and CiCi to Charleston,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “We pride ourselves on  supporting a wide-range of talent, and we are proud of how the 2018 field  is  shaping  up.  It  features  many new faces competing in our tournament, and we know our fans are going to love interacting and rooting for these ladies!” The three newest additions to the Charleston field each found  success on the court this past season. France’s Garcia won two back-to-back singles titles in 2017 in Wuhan and Beijing, respectively, before qualifying for the WTA Finals where she reached  the  semifinals.  On  her  way to the Beijing title, she defeated Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina, ranked No. 2 and No. 3 at the time. Her match against  Svitolina was named the ‘Best Match of the Year’ by WTA, as  Garcia completed a three-set, three-hour unseeded victory over Svitolina by saving match point.

She also reached four semifinals  and three quarterfinals this year,  and had her first top 10 season of  her career. Konta also won two tournaments in 2017, in Sydney and Miami.  Her  Miami  Open  win  solidified  her first WTA Premier title, the  best of her career, to date, and the biggest by any British woman in 40 years. Additionally, Konta reached the finals in Nottingham,  the  semifinals  of  Wimbledon,  Eastbourne and Shenzhen and quarterfinals  of  Cincinnati  and  the Australian Open. She closed out the year with her second top 10 season. Bellis was named the WTA Newcomer of the Year winner in October 2017, which was voted upon by international tennis media. Due to injury the American missed the beginning part of the 2017 season, however her successes this year include  several  tennis  firsts  for  the teenager.

She reached her first  Premier-level  semifinal  in  Stanford and her first Premier 5  quarterfinal in Dubai, where she  defeated Agnieszka Radwanska for her first top 10 win. She also  made the semifinals in Mallorca  and the third round of the French Open. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 35 in August.

The nine-day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, attracting an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.

For more information on the tournament and ticket options, visit volvocaropen.com or call 800.677.2293.

