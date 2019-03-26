Tired Of Flushing Money Down The Drain?

By Nandini McCauley for The Island Eye News

College of Charleston Theatre and Dance closes its 2018-2019 season with the hilarious, Tony Awardwinning comedy Urinetown, directed by artist-in-residence Bret Shuford with musical direction by Laura Turner. While the show is lighthearted in nature, it shares with audiences a glimpse of serious issues tied to the season’s theme of social justice in support of the College’s sustainability literacy initiative.

A 20-year drought has caused a water shortage and has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission. A hero decided that he has had enough, and plans a revolution. Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis is a satire on capitalism, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, politics, greed and the musical theater.

The production features student actors Alex Gilbert, Jessica Shamble, Seth Younglove, Stuart Dowell, Hannah Backal, Abbi Perry, Franny Jackson, Jason Male, Christian Mahone, Jade Jenkins, Carsyn Cantey, Ashton Boland, Kara Shannon, MaryKate Kelly, Megan Byrne and Mariah Lowther. Victoria Leatherman is stage manager.

The production’s design team includes costume designers Kacie Nelson and Racheal Fludd, scenic designers Charlie Calvert and Kayla Porter, lighting designers Jesse Portillo and Jordan Benton, and sound designer DJ Edwards.

Director and choreographer Bret Shuford is spending the 2018-2019 academic year working directly with students in the College’s Department of Theatre and Dance, which is being funded by the Quattlebaum Artists-in-Residence Endowment.

Last fall, Shuford conducted lectures, workshops and masterclasses on various acting and arts management skills. This semester, in addition to directing Urinetown, Shuford will give a free presentation titled “Business of Broadway” on April 18 at 5 p.m. in the Emmett Robinson Theatre.

The show runs April 11-16 in the Emmett Robinson Theatre, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Phillip St. A talkback with actors will take place after the opening night performance. Tickets can be purchased online at theatre.cofc.edu, by calling 843.953.6306 or at the door two hours prior to curtain. Admission is $20, $12 C of C students, $15 C of C employees, Senior Citizens, non-College of Charleston students.