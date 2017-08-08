Time To Shag

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission invites people of the Lowcountry to put on their dancing shoes. The popular Shaggin’ on the Cooper series returns for its secondto- last event of the series on Saturday, Aug 12 at the Mount Pleasant Pier with live music by Vinyl Daze.

Celebrate summer with some dancing. Bands from Charleston and throughout the state perform at the end of the Mount Pleasant Pier throughout the season. Bring a date or meet friends, let loose, breathe in the fresh air and dance the night away. Gates for Shaggin’ on the Cooper open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.

Vinyl Daze is a Charleston-based party band that will cover a variety of shag and dance music, plus other hits sure to keep folks on the Mount Pleasant Pier dancing throughout the evening.

All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch cool breezes, beautiful scenery, and views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge. Beverages are available for purchase on site, and food is available for sale at the Mount Pleasant Pier’s River Watch Café. Food and beverages are not included in ticket prices.

Advance tickets are $8 per person. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. If available, tickets sold on site are $10. To purchase advance tickets or for more information on these events, call 843.795.4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.

Shaggin’ on the Cooper is brought to you by Dasani and your Charleston County Parks. For more information, call 843.795.4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.