Thomson Park Receives Gift

By Doug MacIntyre for The Island Eye News

A new eight-foot, waterfront park bench has been donated to Thompson Park at Breach Inlet by the family of Rob Kinney (1946-2015) in his memory. It was manufactured by J&M Foundry in Summerville and installed by Wayne Stelljes, volunteer caretaker of the park.

The new bench is easily accessible from the parking lot, and it is situated for spectacular views of this beautiful and historic place. Local couple Bill Markovich and Enid Hinkes were among the first to enjoy the addition on a wintry December day.