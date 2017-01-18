The Crabpot Players Successful Return

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

The opening performance of the Crabpot Players’ “The Last Meeting of the Nights of the White Magnolia” was a success. The show enjoyed a full house, a crowd loud with laughter, and a standing ovation.

Under the leadership of Jimmy Ward, the all male cast of professional actors and local residents lead the audience through a meeting at the Cattleman’s Hotel where Bradleyville’s ‘good ole boys’ met to carry on a tradition of patriotism and racial purity.

Set in Texas in 1962, these meetings were just an opportunity for the members to play dominoes and enjoy refreshments in the form of Bourbon. This particular meeting was special as the club initiated a new member for the first time in years, and attempted to resurrect their hilarious sacred initiation rite.

Ward said “The first three performances have been very successful with the cast received standing ovations and rave reviews every show. The Crabpot Players are very happy to be performing at the Windjammer once again, after all the Windjammer is where it all began for us in 1993.”

Much has changed since those days when the Crabpot Players were the only theater company East of the Cooper. Today, there are more than twenty companies and according to Ward, “the market is saturated.” That’s why Ward is so pleased that he was asked to return to the Windjammer after months of being “gypsies.” He’s not sure what the next few months hold for the Crabpot Players, but is planning on directing Steel Magnolias in the fall.

