The Crabpot Players Presents The Savannah Sipping Society

The Island Eye News Staff Report

The Crabpot Players Theater Company presents the southern comedy, “The Savannah Sipping Society ” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten at the Windjammer, Jan. 8-10 & 14-17, 2019. Tickets are available now at the Windjammer and the Dinghy and online at the Windjammer’s website. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of the show. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate, and an impromptu happy hour, and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost throughout the years.

Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old fiends. So raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching comedy.

The cast includes Melanie Cason, Shannon Lindsay, Krissy Mckown and Regina Lightfoot. Set design is by Jean Schubert and Jimmy Ward. Stage Manager Jean Schubert and directed by Jimmy Ward. Call 843.886.6218 for more information.