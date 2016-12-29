The Coin Collector: What Makes A Coin Valuable?

By Arnold Miniman for Island Eye News

Approximately two years ago I was approached by a man who had been given a collection of Morgan silver dollars by a relative and wanted to know what they were worth. Morgan dollars were minted from 1878-1904 and again in 1921. They weighed 26.73 grams with a composition of 90 percent silver and 10 percent copper.

The coins were primarily produced at the Philadelphia and San Francisco mints, but at times they were also produced by the mints in New Orleans and Carson City, Nevada. The mint in Carson City was built to accommodate the silver that was being mined out West. The Denver mint did not produce any Morgan dollars until 1921.

Morgan dollars became the second most popular collector coin, after the Lincoln cent. Carson City dollars are especially popular for a number of reasons. First, they were produced in limited quantities from 1878-1885, and from 1889-1893. For example, in 1889 the Philadelphia mint produced over 21 million silver dollars, while the Carson City mint produced only 350 thousand.

Second, in the 1960’s, after the government terminated the redemption of silver certificates, it was left holding approximately three million silver dollars, most of which were uncirculated and minted in Carson City. The distribution of these coins was handled by the Government Services Administration (GSA). The dollars were sold to the public in the early 1970’s. So-called GSA dollars became popular with collectors and continue to be so to this day.

Getting back to the gentleman with the collection. His relative was from Nevada and had given him approximately forty Carson City dollars. All were nice and shiny and polished! She thought they would look nicer that way. It was heartbreaking. What could have been a valuable collection was, instead, a disaster. Basically, the value of a coin depends on two factors, its rarity and its condition.

Perhaps the best example of rarity is the 1913 Liberty nickel. Liberty nickels were minted from 1883-1912. In 1913 the Mint adopted a new design for the nickel, with the head of an Indian facing right on the obverse, and a bison facing left on the reverse. However, five Liberty nickels dated 1913 managed to “escape” from the mint.

How valuable is the 1913 Liberty nickel? In 1996, an example became the first U.S. coin to sell for more than one million dollars. In 2007, the highest graded specimen sold for five million dollars. More recently the famous “Walton” Liberty nickel sold for 3.1 million dollars. Who was Walton? Well, that story is for another day.

As far as condition goes, the moral of this story is no matter what your rare coin looks like do not attempt to clean it. It most certainly will do more harm than good. More on condition in the next column.

Arnold Miniman is a resident of Seabrook Island. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1968, and the Washington College of Law in 1971. He practiced law in New Jersey for forty years, and was a Municipal Court Judge for over twenty-two years. Among the many coin related organizations he’s a member of are the The American Numismatic Association and the Seabrook Island coin club. His website is carolinacollectorcoins.com.