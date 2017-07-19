Taking Inventory

By Mary Pringle for The Island Eye News
Loggerhead nests have begun to hatch on the Isle of Palms. Nest #1 finally produced hatchlings after 70 days of incubation at 56th Ave. This was longer than usual because the average length is 45-60 days. These eggs depend on constant heat in the sun-warmed sand to develop and hatch. Since it was laid in April with not much hot weather in May or June and sand accreted on it burying them even deeper, we were wondering if the hatchlings would ever appear.
The temperature also determines the sex of the turtles – cooler and longer time produces males – warmer and shorter times produce females. As one of our members said, this was a nest of boys!
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources rules that we follow require that we wait a minimum of 72 hours between the appearance of the first hatchling until we excavate the nest contents and count the empty shells. If the nest had been relocated, we would already know the number of eggs laid and would simply subtract the unhatched number from the total to get our final results. We also record how many eggs failed to develop and how many live or dead hatchlings we find each time. This information is part of a central database at SeaTurtle.org. Just as the DNA testing occurs in the four Atlantic Coast states where loggerheads nest, on every nesting beach Turtle Teams like ours keep track of every egg laid and whether it successfully hatches, and also whether a turtle makes it out of the nest successfully. You can imagine how valuable this data is to researchers and sea turtle conservationists.
After the three day waiting period, most of the turtles are gone from the nest and sometimes, as in the case of Nest #1, there are a few left who may not be strong, may have birth defect, or may have gotten tangled in roots, or have other problems. On July 11 we found four leftover hatchlings and two of them had a front flipper that was weak or nonfunctional. We give them a chance at survival by releasing them to crawl to the ocean, but those two obviously had problems with crawling and swimming so they had to have help getting to the water.
People often ask why we cannot take them to the Sea Turtle Hospital at the SC Aquarium for rehabilitation. The answer is that they just cannot treat the many thousands of tiny turtles who hatch out on the SC coast every nesting season. This is because their limited resources must go toward saving the very valuable adults who have survived over 25 or 30 years to reach reproductive age. These adults are the most valuable members of the endangered loggerhead population. “Washbacks” as they are known, can happen en masse in places like Florida where thousands of nests are hatching if the Gulf Stream current happens to come onshore unexpectedly bringing them back instead of out to sea to begin their migration, which takes them across the Atlantic ocean.
Later on July 11 we started getting calls about hatchlings washed back on the beach on the IOP at Grand Pavilion and at 21st Ave. And sure enough these were the ones with the defective flippers who were unable to swim out to the Gulf Stream to begin their northeasterly migration.
Most hatchlings are eaten by predators within the first few hours of beginning this journey, but ours managed to survive to be rescued again. The one at Grand Pavilion was taken out beyond the breakers and released again. The one at 21st Avenue was kept in a bucket of wet sand and released that night at Breach Inlet in the strong current after the tide had begun to go out. It is doubtful that they will survive, but we give them every chance possible and kind people on the beach love to help them. If you find one washed back, you can call the IOP police at 843.886.6522. If it is making it to the water, you can protect it from dogs or predators until it swims away. As more nests hatch and get inventoried, there may be more hatchlings wandering the beach.
NEST UPDATE: As of July 13 there were 36 nests on the Isle of Palms and 8 on Sullivan’s Island. Three had hatched and only one had been inventoried. At this point statewide nesting is decreasing since the season will soon end.