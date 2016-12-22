Take A Cruise On The Southern Drawl

By Mimi Wood for Island Eye News

I got my first boat when I was 10, as a Christmas present,” recalls Matthew Treanor, “a jon boat with a 6hp Evinrude.” As Captain and owner of Southern Drawl, a 72’ charter yacht, he’s obviously upgraded from that Christmas past.

Raised in Beaufort, Treanor spent his youth doing what he does now; sailing boats and selling real estate. Not that he was representing buyers at age 10, as he does now; but his mother was a prominent, active Realtor; consequently he ‘grew up’ in the real estate business.

Treanor landed in Charleston upon graduating from USC. After Hurricane Hugo, he moved to Atlanta, to work in the information technology field.

He eventually started his own company, with his business taking him throughout the United States, including a stint in Brazil. The lure of the Lowcountry beckoned him, and in 2005 he sold his company and returned to Charleston with his sights set on spending more time on the water.

“I ran sportfishing charters,” Treanor explained, “catching dolphin, wahoo and tuna. Charleston had a vibrant and sizable fishing community, and we fished every day that we could. We entered many tournaments,” he continued, “and sometimes even won enough money to pay for the beer!”

It wasn’t just the gas prices in the mid 2000’s that ended that endeavor…it was also the moniker Treanor was earning from his friend’s wives: ‘Bad Idea Matthew.’

“Everyone was married and having babies…the idea of the husbands heading to the Bahamas for a week to fish was not well received. I wanted to find a way to stay social on the water in Charleston,” he mused.

Trolling for a cruiser, Trainer found himself in Boston, contemplating the purchase of a 1970 classic Broward Motor Yacht. Originally built as a private yacht in Southern Florida, the “Lady Charlie” was most recently used as a commercial harbor cruiser in Boston. And while she had great bones, she needed a lot of love. Perhaps it was his formative years of watching his mother sell real estate that enabled Treanor to see the value in a “handyman special.”

Along with his crew of three, bundled in foul-weather gear inside the boat, Treanor ran his new acquisition through 20 hours of nasty, icy weather, out of Boston and through New York City. After a challenging week’s sail down the ICW, she was finally docked on the Cooper River, close to the boatyard facilities.

The arduous task of refurbishment took about a year. The electrical system, HVAC, plumbing and navigation equipment were all completely replaced, and the engines rebuilt. The “cosmetics,” such as the staterooms, decks, glass and softgoods were refurbished where possible, and replaced when necessary.

The rechristened “Southern Drawl,” a nod to the former owner’s comment on Treanor’s dialect, is one of the few legal charters in the area, having passed the rigorous USCG certification process.

Resembling a mini-cruise ship, the Southern Drawl is beautifully outfitted, and functions primarily as a local charter, for anywhere from 2 to 50 people. “A ‘typical’ cruise takes 3 hours,” explains Treanor, “and generally speaking, circumnavigates the Charleston Harbor.”

But typical is hardly an adjective one would use to describe an excursion on the yacht. “We are a blank palette. Our capabilities are as unlimited as your imagination,” Treanor elaborates. “We have hosted a private engagement party for two, where the intended groom brought his private chef on board to prepare dinner after his proposal. We’ve had celebrities for whom I’m still under the obligation of a non-disclosure. Local businesses, professional organizations, law firms and physicians have held staff parties aboard; one group of ladies chartered us for a yoga cruise.”

The cost of all this fun and adventure isn’t as prohibitive as one might imagine. Depending upon the number of guests, it can be “less expensive than renting a jet-ski,” states Treanor, quite seriously. And, if you invite 50 friends and do the math, he’s correct; a three-hour tour runs in the ballpark of $60/person.

Of course, that’s just the yacht. But Treanor is game for any idea. “We had one family come aboard, with Mom packing a picnic for the whole gang. We took them out to an island, where they spent the afternoon relaxing, swimming, and skiing behind a smaller boat we’d towed along for them,” Treanor recalled. “Disembarking, one of the children proclaimed it was ‘the best day of my life!’,” Treanor smiled, “It was great!”