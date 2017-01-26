Sword Assault On Isle Of Palms

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer

Photos by Mic Smith

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting two victims with a “katana like sword” during a December meeting in Charleston was arrested Wednesday morning at an Isle of Palms residence by U.S. Marshals and Berkeley County Sheriff’s detectives.

A warrant identified the arrested man as John Michael Juba, 27, of Wilmington, N.C. However, Juba has been living recently on Isle of Palms in the main section of an older subdivided brick home at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Cameron Boulevard, according to a woman who lives in the attached apartment.

Juba was taken into custody by heavily armed law enforcement officials just before 10 a.m. He was transported and booked into Berkeley County’s Hill-Finklea detention center without incident, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran reported.

On Dec. 5, Juba met with the victims at a Berkshire Drive residence that is both in the city of Charleston and Berkeley County, to sell items Juba had advertised for sale on a social media site, according to the arrest warrant. During the meeting, Juba attacked a man and a woman with a “katana like sword,” the warrant said.

A katana sword is generally known to be used by Japanese samurai.

The assault left two victims with deep lacerations requiring medical attention, the warrant said. After the attack, Juba fled the scene, and detectives immediately issued a warrant for the arrest of Juba.

The original sheriff’s report indicated that a woman had been stabbed in the leg, and a man in the abdomen, that the evening meeting involved the Offer Up phone application to discuss the sale of a printer and tools.

A man told authorities that the suspect’s name was “John Michael” and that he suffered from “mental illnesses” according to the original report.

In mid-December, Alicia Carvajal moved into the apartment attached to the Isle of Palms residence where Juba is also living as a renter. Carvajal said she had only talked to Juba a couple of times, and that he seemed to have trouble carrying on a conversation.

One time they talked while standing on their opposite balconies, but soon after a privacy covering was put up on his balcony, she said. A woman and a boy also seemed to be living in the main part of the residence with Juba, she said.

On Wednesday morning, authorities knocked on the side door to her part of the residence, possibly at the same time that they were rounding up Juba from the front. “They wanted to know if the house was connected,” said Carvajal, a nurse who was surprised to see the squad with their protective vests and automatic weapons.