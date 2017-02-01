By KimberMarie Faircloth for Island Eye News

Sweat and smiles abound on the chilly morning of the 34th Annual Charlie Post Classic 15k/5k. Organized by the Charleston Running Club, the Classic had runners weaving around the scenic and well-known roads of Sullivan’s Island. In honor of Dr. Charlie Post, who was a local family physician remembered for his active lifestyle competing in races and triathlons, the event continues to be a Charleston staple. Dr. Post served as the head of the College of Charleston’s student health services, and also was the school’s team physician for varsity sports. As a memorial, the Charleston Running Club funds an annual scholarship in his memory through the athletic department of the College of Charleston.

Allison Nemeth, 26, found out about the Classic from her colleagues at work, who informed her the experience would be a “really great race whether it’s your first or you’ve run a lot of them.”

Sure enough, the demographics of the runners ranged widely from young kids (some being pushed by their parents in strollers) to senior citizens. There were even a few four-legged, furry competitors.

Many of the contestants finished in an hour as they were excitedly cheered on by local bystanders and school students handing out water. The spirits matched the beautiful morning as runners crossed the finish line to high-five family and friends. After finishing the race with a water bottle in hand, Andrew Nolan, 30, summed up what makes the Charlie Post Classic a classic: “good weather, good people, good route.”