Susan Hill Smith Runs For Isle Of Palms Council

By Susan Hill Smith for Island Eye News

After living on Isle of Palms for nearly 23 years, Susan Hill Smith has filed for election to City Council committed to promote quality of life for residents and families.

“By design, this island provides us with an idyllic place to live and raise children at the water’s edge. I will work to preserve and enhance this community for everyone’s benefit,” she said.

Smith’s extensive professional experience in journalism and communications includes writing about boards and councils for South Carolina newspapers such as The Post and Courier. In recent years, she has reported on the islands for Lucky Dog Publishing, first as a SiP magazine contributor and then as a writer and editor with Island Eye News. Over the past year, until this spring, she wrote about Isle of Palms City Council for Island Eye.

Now that she has scaled back her newspaper contributions and no longer writes about local politics, she intends to apply her talents and knowledge of the island as a leader on City Council.

Smith and her husband, Mic, have three children: Jacquelyn, 18, Samantha, 16, and Tyson, 11.

Noting that none of the current council members have school-age children, Smith said she would like to provide a stronger voice for families in the city’s decisions and long-term vision.

“My husband and I settled on Isle of Palms in our 20s at the start of our marriage. We have been fortunate to raise our children in this special community with the bonus of living a few blocks from the city’s recreation center,” she said.

“We just finished 13 consecutive years as parents at Sullivan’s Island Elementary, and have enjoyed our involvement with Wild Dunes Dolphins Swim Team for nearly as long. While our youngest is heading to Moultrie Middle School, we are still connected to families with younger children.” Smith’s other focal points include:

• Promoting residents’ interests in regard to the Isle of Palms Marina and quality-of-life issues like traffic and parking.

• Protecting the island and the environment.

• Building on our strong sense of community.

• Keeping residents and visitors safe.

• Open and transparent government.

• Smart spending and investing on all counts.

Smith also specializes in health care communications and assists her husband with Mic Smith Photography LLC. During summer, they capture beach memories for visiting families, which gives them a window into the island’s tourism industry.

Her volunteer experience has included serving on Sullivan’s Island Elementary School PTA Board, Laing Middle School Improvement Council, Wild Dunes Dolphins Parent Volunteer Board, and as a Girl Scout troop leader. Her family attends Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church. Stay up to date on her campaign at Facebook.com/SHS.for.IOP/.