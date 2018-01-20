Surf Films Return To Charleston Music Hall

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Carolina Surf Brand & the Charleston Music Hall are excited to announce Carolina Surf Film Festival’s first event of 2018, the 4th Annual Surf & Ale Bash on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7p.m. This is sure to be an awesome night packed full of surf films, delicious craft brews, and tasty food. Carolina Surf Brand will showcase their new line of winter wear which will be available for purchase in the lobby during the event. We will be raffling off some awesome prizes and the raffle revenue will benefit Charleston Surfrider Foundation. Guests will enjoy a variety of beers from Edmunds Oast Brewery, Coast, Westbrook, Lo-Fi, Holy City, Evil Twin, New Belgium, Mikkeller, Jolly Pumpkin, Annheiser Busch, Stella Artois, Island Coastal and Low Tide Brewing. This event is sponsored by: Low Tide Brewing, Icemule Cooler, Mex1, and Parrot Surf Shop.

Carolina Surf Brand celebrates the vibrant surf culture of the Carolinas by showcasing the artistic vision and expression of surf films from around the globe. For more information, visit carolinasurfbrand.com.