Sullivan’s Island’s First Historic Hunt

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

How well do you and your family know the history of Sullivan’s Island? Are you up for a little challenge on Saturday morning, April 14, 9 a.m. – noon?

Battery Gadsden is sponsoring the first annual island-wide History Hunt. How was the island discovered? Who were the first settlers and where can we find proof of their existence today? What mysteries remain unsolved?

Registration for this family friendly event starts at 9 a.m. at Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (Next to Poe Library). The sooner you register the more time you will have to figure out the clues before the hunt begins precisely at 10 a.m., rain or shine. You will be given a map, instructions, and clues. Enjoy Dunkin Donuts as you plan your strategy. You must unlock the mysteries of the clues in order to find the 30 historic treasures. It is up to you to decipher each clue to find the answer. The team that finds the most treasures wins the hunt.

Prizes will be given to the first team that finds each clue and a trophy will be awarded to the team that finds the most. The hunt will end exactly at noon. A pizza party, sponsored by 450 Pizza Joint will be held immediately after to reward all participants. Only golf carts and bikes are acceptable modes of transportation during the hunt. Make sure you bring your cell phone to document your findings.