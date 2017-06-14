Sullivan’s Islander Competing In America’s Cup Event

By Mimi Wood, Island Eye Staff Writer

The America’s Cup. A sailboat race. Super prestigious. Beyond that…once every other year? Once every four years? Between who? The prize?

Although nearly everyone has heard of it, it’s tough to find someone who knows much more than…a sailboat race.

Sullivan’s Island resident Gavin Parker can tell you about it. “I started sailing ‘big boats’ with my dad when I was two,” states Parker, now 13. He’s one of only eight sailors from the United States who qualified for the AC35 Endeavour O’Pen, a junior regatta held in conjunction with the upcoming America’s Cup race, June 15-18.

Parker races an O’Pen Bic, a zippy nine-foot, single-sail boat that doesn’t appear to be much larger than a kite board.

He commands his boat, its sail, his body and the wind with the concentration and fluidity of a maestro conducting an orchestra.

Parker’s ability to read the wind is perhaps what sets him apart from his fellow sailors, with whom he practices and competes, according to Naomi Van Den Berg, a local sailing coach. He is “focused, and figures out what the wind is really doing,” she observes.

The America’s Cup, named after a yacht, touts itself as the oldest trophy in international sport. The initial race was held as a competition during the Great Exposition of 1851, in England, when the New York Yacht Club’s schooner, America, bested the Royal Yacht Squadron around the Isle of Wight, with Queen Victoria in attendance as a spectator.

“This was more than a simple boat race however, as it symbolized a great victory for the new world over the old, a triumph that unseated Great Britain as the world’s undisputed maritime power,” states the America’s Cup website.

Wait…what? Even Wikipedia knows that our maritime prowess was established on Sullivan’s Island on June 28, 1776, as American defenses “wrought significant damage on the British fleet”, in the first decisive victory of the American Revolution.

Other fun facts: the America’s Cup is a race between only two sailboats; it was established to promote friendly competition between nations; it pre-dates the modern Olympics by 45 years; it’s raced whenever the yacht club holding the trophy, currently Oracle Team USA, is issued a challenge from a competing yacht club. The type of vessel sailed has varied over the years; the upcoming 35th America’s Cup match will be sailed in 50 ft the upcoming 35th America’s Cup match will be sailed in 50 ft foiling catamarans, twin-hulled boats described as having winglike ‘foils’ attached under the hulls, to increase speed.

Sir Thomas Lipton, an avid participant in the early 1900’s, is credited with the introduction of product sponsorship in sporting events, which helped establish his eponymous tea company.

Final trivia: from 1928 until 1987, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company named their blimps after the America’s Cup winners, as the blimps were reminiscent of yachts in the sky.

Parker, solo-sailing at 6 before he could read, is hoping his participation in The Endeavour O’Pen will enhance his nautical resume. With this race he’s achieving one of his dreams: sailing in Bermuda. His sights are next set on Brazil, “for the fun and the beauty” he finds on the water.

Parker embarks for Bermuda on June 12, where he will be competing with 31 other sailors aged 15 and under, from 11 different nations. His final race will take approximately 45 minutes, sailing buoy to buoy, in Bermuda’s iconic Great Sound. It will be broadcast as the “half-time” event on NBC Sports, in-between Race #1 and #2 of the America’s Cup Finals on Saturday, June 17.