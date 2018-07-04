Sullivan’s Island Town Meeting: June 2018

By Emma Woodham, Staff Writer For The Island Eye News

All members of the Sullivan’s Island Town Council were present for the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 19. When given the opportunity, several citizens addressed the council regarding the recently suggested zoning change to areas behind the commercial district buildings. During a recent public safety meeting, it was discussed that these residential lots should be rezoned for commercial use, specifically, parking lots.

Heidi Brown, a resident Station 22 St., pointed out that a previous council decided not to take this action nearly a decade ago. She stated that if the current council chooses to rezone these lots, she feels that it will undermine the trust that residents have in their elected leaders.

Pat Votava, a resident of Jasper Blvd., said that she keeps the campaign literature of every single candidate who runs for election on the island.

“I looked back this week and got out all the post cards that everyone sent and reread them, and every single member of council talks about preserving the residential nature of Sullivan’s Island and quality of life for its residents,” Votava said.

Votava added that she was appalled that members of the council would consider rezoning for the purpose of a parking lot. She agreed that this would break the faith that island residents have in the town council.

Andy Kay, who also lives on Jasper Blvd., believes that the council should consider the safety issue of potentially rezoning certain lots for commercial use. He already deals with traffic from the commercial district on the island, and says people drive by his house at alarming speeds, trying to avoid the main section of the commercial district.

Several other island residents expressed their frustration with the possibility of this rezoning and pleaded with council members to keep the lots zoned for residential use only.

Following these comments, members of the council approved the minutes from the previous meeting. Mayor Pat O’Neil presented the third readings of ordinances 2018-01, 2018-02, and 2018-03. 2018-01 and 2018- 02 related to the budget for the Water & Sewer Department and the General Fund budget for the coming year. Ordinance 2018-03 allows the Town of Sullivan’s Island to finance the planned updates to the wastewater treatment facility. All three ordinances were approved unanimously by the council.

Ordinance 2018-04 was presented for the first time, providing for the issuance and sale of General Obligation bonds not exceeding one million-one hundred dollars. This ordinance is the mechanism that will allow the town to make the first of the annual principal and interest payments on the bonds, which the prior ordinance authorized to be issued, Mayor O’Neil explained. Lastly, the council approved the resolution to increase Water & Sewer fees for Fiscal Year 2019. Councilmember Bachman Smith pointed out that this is less than half the cost of last year’s increase and is primarily related to an increase in the cost of living.

Mayor O’Neil had nothing new to report, nor did Town Administrator Andy Benke. Neither the chairman of the Finance Committee nor the chairman of the Administration Committee had anything new to report either.

In his Water & Sewer Committee report, Councilmember Smith noted that single-family residents should see a reduction in their bills with the new rate structure and some commercial owners will see an increase. He also added that the sewer line replacement between Poe Ave. and Citadel St. is moving along, and that the department has completed the community outreach for a project he believes is long overdue.

In the Public Safety Committee report, Councilmember Chauncey Clark reminded everyone that parking has become a big issue on the island. He presented a recommendation to restrict parking to one side of the street along Middle St. from Station 20 ½ to Station 18 and Station 22 ½ to Station 26. Councilmember Clark said that the committee is recommending this based on advice from the Police Chief and Fire Chief, and that it will help clear space on the busy street so that emergency vehicles can get through easily when necessary. All members of the council voted in favor.

Parking in the residential areas behind the commercial district— the topic many island residents had expressed their anger over—was briefly discussed, but nothing definite was decided. Clark also added that Stith Park will be getting some new lighting soon. At night, some areas of the park are too dark, and this should help alleviate that issue.

Councilmember Sarah Church reminded council that the Farmers Market ends on the last Thursday of June. She also said that the 4th of July Golf Cart Parade planning is on track and she encouraged people to volunteer for the day.

In the Public Facilities Committee report, Councilmember Mark Howard briefly told councilmembers that he should have a report about the old bridge erosion soon.

Councilmember Reese added that he has recently seen some antilittering signs along the beach paths. No one on council was aware of who posted the signs, but Councilmember Reese liked them.

A motion was made to adjourn, and Mayor O’Neil reminded everyone the next meeting of the Sullivan’s Island Town Council is Tuesday, July 17 at 6 p.m.