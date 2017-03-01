Sullivan’s Island Town Council Prepares For St. Patrick’s

By Amy Mercer, The Island Eye News Editor
Photos by Caroline Staley
Comments from the floor at this month’s town council meeting began with a request from Bill Dunleavy, of Dunleavy’s, to close the road at station 22 ½ from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17. The request was approved after agreeing to the fire chief’s mandate that the road be cleared by dark and outside sales to conclude at 8 p.m. Olivia Bueno and Jana Davis of the Charleston Surfrider Foundation spoke about the marsh clean up on Feb. 4, details of the clean up were reported in the Feb. 17 issue of The Island Eye News.
The women also spoke to council about the Ocean Friendly Restaurant certification. The certification is voluntary and its goal is to eliminate styrofoam which is a top item found at beach cleanups. Certified Ocean Friendly Restaurants follow the following criteria: they do not use expanded polystyrene, they follow proper recycling practices, and they use only reusable tableware for on-site dining, only providing utensils for to-go food upon request. The Obstinate Daughter is certified, Mex 1 is working on its certification, and Bill Dunleavy expressed interest in learning more about the program.
Bueno and Davis highlighted an upcoming one day summit at the SC Aquarium. “Breaking Down Plastic” will take place on Thursday, March 30 at the Gaillard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mayor began his report by reading the names of 21 people with ties to Sullivan’s Island who passed away in 2016, and asked attendees to stand for a moment of silence. He spoke about updates on water and sewer maintenance and said “it’s been a busy year on Sullivan’s.” A list of anticipated projects for 2017 was announced.
Andy Benke, administrator, reported on six miles of resurfacing of US-17A. Council is working with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics on the contract for the fireworks show. He also reported on the request for boardwalk construction and beach paths at station 31 and 32 and Breach Inlet. Benke stated that DHEC regulations make it difficult for boardwalks to be constructed at these locations though there is potential at Breach Inlet.
Mark Howard, chair of the Administration Committee said he wanted to give a shout out to Paul and Jen Vannatta for their work in creating the “Adopt A Station” initiative and reported that approximately 10 stations have been adopted so far. For more information about this program contact Paul Vannatta, 843.729.9187 paul_vannatta@ml.com.
The Water and Sewer Committee reported that the fence will be completed this month. Regarding the rate study, chair of the committee, Susan Middaugh, said “The Water and Sewer Committee has ruled out the plan proposed by the consultants. Based on feedback from Council and Island residents, it is clear that the consultant’s proposal is overkill and would have a greater impact than intended. The Water and Sewer Committee is moving forward, looking at more data from Sullivan’s Island and neighboring communities, and considering alternative solutions more in keeping with our Island’s needs and values. No plan will be adopted or implemented as part of the FY2018 Budget starting June 30, 2017. Instead, alternatives will be developed and introduced for further discussion and feedback until a broadly acceptable plan is crafted.”
Sarah Church, chair of the Recreation Committee, reported that the deadline has been reached for vendor applications for the Farmers’ Market and the market will open on April 6. A family friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place Saturday, March 18 in the park with live music, a magic show, face painting, balloon artists and more.
The meeting adjourned and attendees left by way of the hallway which is now decorated with colorful artwork by SIES students.
