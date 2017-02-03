Sullivan’s Island Residents At Inauguration

By Martha Morris for Island Eye News

Representative Mark Sanford and his sons attended the 58th Presidential Inaugural Ceremony on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Sanford and his staff hosted close to two hundred constituents for the event. Over 3,000 residents of South Carolina’s First District requested tickets, which were granted through a lottery drawing.

“It’s worth pausing to reflect on the political climate and the raw thirst for change that brought this election about. In the same breath, we should all ponder how remarkable it is to have another peaceful transfer of power – and what it means to live in a representative system with the longest-surviving, written constitution in the world,” Sanford said.

Sanford’s guests were citizens from varied backgrounds at all ages and stages of life, including David Dietz, a 21-year-old emergency medical technician, volunteer firefighter Patricia Kraft, who will see the U.S. Capitol for the first time, Arthur Stubbs, a UPS deliveryman, and Ronald DeWitt, a recently-retired 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army. Also attending is 81-year-old Dolores Miller along with her 19-year-old grandson, Thomas.