Sullivan’s Island Resident Honored For Act Of Bravery

By Mimi Wood, Island Eye News Staff Writer

The May 16, Sullivan’s Island Town Council Meeting found two local surfers, Rhiannon Scarpa and Wesley Lear, in the spotlight.

“I’ve been Mayor for two and a half years, and haven’t enjoyed doing anything as much as that,” pronounced Mayor Pat O’Neil, upon reading a Resolution Recognizing and Commending Wesley Lear for Heroic Action Which Saved the Life of Rhiannon Scarpa. Lear, 22, humbly accepted the award, remarking afterwards that, “I don’t feel like a hero; it was the natural thing to do.”

On April 15, unknowingly and severely dehydrated after five consecutive days of surfing, Scarpa was again atop her short board in the waters off Folly Beach, chatting with Lear, awaiting the next big wave.

“I remember his voice sounded muffled, saying, ‘I think I’m going to head back in’,” Scarpa recalls, “the next thing I knew, I was in an ambulance.”

“We were in about seven feet of water,” expounded Lear, “just talking. All of a sudden, I saw her eyes roll back into her head, and she slipped off her board.”

Instinct took over as Lear saw Scarpa’s head bob up and then down under the murky water, as he dove to retrieve her from the ocean floor. “I smacked her cheeks and kept shouting her name,” he recalls, with no response. “So I put her on my stomach, and began to backstroke” the 75 yards to shore.

It was lucky for Scarpa that Lear was even there; it was only at the last minute that he’d switched his shift at the Daniel Island Golf Club, and accompanied the group of friends to Folly Beach. Lear, who swims a mile just about every day, has been surfing since he was four years old.

Scarpa, who taught herself to surf at 12 years old, with her father’s old, discarded board, is undeterred (and hydrating on a regular basis). Earlier this month she placed third in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Women’s Shortboard Finals, held in Nags Head, North Carolina. With Town Administrator Andy Benke dryly noting, “I’m going to surf next to him,” the meeting proceeded with a presentation from Wes McAden, a representative of Air MedCare Network. McAden’s company is proposing a service which would provide “free” airlift transport to any insured, permanent resident, property owner or long-term tenant of Sullivan’s Island, in the event that person suffers an injury requiring air transportation, providing the incident occurs in Charleston County.

The average cost of a medical airlift is between $25,000 and $40,000; most insurance companies cover only a tiny portion, if at all. The neighboring communities of Kiawah, Edisto, McClellanville, and most recently Isle of Palms have signed on for this service. The $7,600 cost of the proposed Municipal Site Plan is in the 2017-2018 budget, therefore it appears likely that Sullivan’s residents will soon benefit from this program, in the unfortunate event an airlift is needed.

“Think of us as a mobile ICU,” McArden explained, “we can administer procedures that a ground unit cannot.” Fire Chief Anthony Stith stated, “This is a great thing for island residents.”

Benke observed that the first responder is the party that makes the determination of whether or not airlift transport is necessary.

The second reading of an Ordinance to Amend Zoning Regulations Regarding Historic Design Review Process was accepted without amendment, as were the first readings of the Water and Sewer Budget and the town budget, both for FY 2017-2018. Reports from the various committees were brief.

The next town council meeting will be held Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m.