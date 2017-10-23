Sullivan’s Island Mayor’s Message: October 2017

By Pat O’Neil for The Island Eye News

Dear Island Neighbors,

I hope you are enjoying the wonderful fall weather that has finally found its way to us.

We are competing with a crowded paper this issue, so to respect your time I’ll try to be briefer than usual. (And shame on those of you thinking that “War and Peace” would meet that standard!) Here are a few upcoming events and timelines.

HALLOWEEN

Our picturesque block of I’on Avenue between Stations 17 and 18 (Officers’ Row) has become a Halloween destination for Island kids and their grownups. This year will be no exception, with some added assistance from the Town’s Police and Fire Departments. Public Safety vehicles will provide both safety and kid destinations at each end of the block. Kids can check out police cruisers and maybe some other interesting vehicles, and get some goodies and glow sticks from our great Public Safety staff.

It will take place on I’on Avenue between Stations 17 and 18, Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m. Parking is only available in the public right-of-way. Guests are encouraged to walk or bike and not arrive by car.

CHANGES IN BEACHFRONT JURISDICTIONAL LINES

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management (OCRM) is charged with oversight of the coastal edges of the state, to protect the environment and to avoid encouraging development in harm’s way. Included in that responsibility is the State mandate to set boundaries for different types of development relative to our ever-changing shoreline. These jurisdictional lines must be reviewed by DHEC OCRM every 7-10 years.

On Oct. 6, the results of the most recent of those reviews was released, along with the deadlines for public reactions to their recommendations before they become adopted in state regulations and laws.

Here are the various significant dates followed for this most recent review: Tuesday, Oct. 24: Public Hearing, Charleston Region, 6–8 p.m., City of North Charleston Council Chambers (http://bit.ly/DHECCHASMTG).

If you missed this public hearing, you may still view the proposed jurisdictional line changes (http://bit.ly/proposedbeachlines) and offer comments online (http://bit.ly/COMMENTTODHEC). Nov. 6: Close of 30-day public comment period Dec. 8: Notification of State Adoption of Revised Beachfront Jurisdictional Lines Dec. 27: Implementation of revised state beachfront jurisdictional lines

If you have an interest in any SC beachfront or front-row properties, you should review the present and proposed jurisdictional lines. For information, please go to: http://bit.ly/DHECJurisdictionalLineInfo. Don’t tarry. These are tight deadlines imposed by State law.

MAPPING THE FUTURE OF THE ISLAND

Last month we announced the beginning of another recurring State mandated process, the revision of our Town Comprehensive Plan. Under State statute it must be reviewed every five years and revised every ten years. We are now beginning our revision year.

A few weeks ago the Planning Commission held a special meeting to orient residents to the parameters of the plan and to what some of our starting points were. I was happy to see a number of you there but would like to see continued and increased resident turnout and participation in the process.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 5– 6:30 p.m. you’ll have your next opportunity to learn about our current plan and to provide your recommendations on the challenges of the future, at an informal drop-in with the Planning Commission and Town staff. It’s an open house format with different “stations” for the different elements of the plan, so feel free to arrive at any time during the event. You can chat very informally, one-on-one, with the Commission members and Town staff, so don’t let the most common fear (public speaking) deter you from attending and providing input.

Put it in your calendar: Wednesday, Nov. 8 Comprehensive Plan Open House/Visioning Workshop: 5-6:30 p.m. Town Hall, 2056 Middle Street. http://bit.ly/2018SICOMPPLAN

See you around the Island!

Pat O’Neil

Mayor

(Cell) 843.670.9266

@oneilpm1