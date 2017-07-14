Sullivan’s Island Homes Receive International Design Awards

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Three Sullivan’s Island homeowners will receive certificates following awards by Architects Creating Homes to Swallowtail Architecture for residential design in ArCH’s 2017 international competition.

“With prices going up on Sullivan’s Island, here are three examples that show how being brave and taking the risk to do high-quality design and construction can pay off,” says Swallowtail owner and chief architect Rachel Burton. “A home with international recognition of its design has affirmation of its value and its livability.”

Sullivan’s Island settlement dates back at least to the 1600s, and today’s sought after beaches and amiable atmosphere are a testament to the slow-paced life that is still attainable here.

Burton’s winning designs include a coastal island renovation, two marshfront homes and a fourth award, in Summerville, for “The Blue Kitchen.” ArCH announced the Design Excellence wins June 1. ArCH is an Americanbased international organization of licensed architects focusing on residential architecture, professional excellence, achievement, client value and service.

Swallowtail specializes in custom home architecture on barrier islands like Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Kiawah Island and the Lowcountry around Charleston, South Carolina. For more information visit SwallowtailArchitecture.com.