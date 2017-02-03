Sullivan’s Island Elections Open

By Amy Mercer, Island Eye News Editor

It seems we can’t get away from politics no matter how hard we try. The good news for those who may be feeling burned-out is the upcoming local election season. These elections are a much needed reminder that we are part of a community and that when it comes to local politics, every resident has a voice.

First up is Sullivan’s Island, with local elections set for May 2. This year there are four seats open for this election cycle: 1 mayoral and three council, all full terms. Candidates may file up until Thursday, February 16, at 12 noon.

According to the Town of Sullivan’s Island’s website: “All petition candidates must have their petitions and statement of economic interests submitted to the Municipal Clerk of the Town of Sullivan’s Island…and the petition must have signatures from at least five percent of registered voters from the geographical area covered by the office sought by the candidate.”

The candidate books opened on Jan. 13. To date, three petitions have been picked up for Mayor and three for Council.

Sarah Church, chair of the recreation committee, will be stepping down this year and says, “I have truly enjoyed my time on Town Council. I have the utmost respect for my fellow Council members and all of the staff working so hard for our great town. It’s been an honor to serve, but it is time for me to focus my energy elsewhere.”

Elections will take place on Tuesday, May 2. Residents desiring to vote must be registered to vote. The last day to register is April 1.

For more information visit www.sullivansisland-sc.com/MunicipalElection.aspx.