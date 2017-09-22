Southwestern White Bean and Vegetable Salad

By Marilyn Markel for The Island Eye News

It’s almost time for tailgating. This salad is easy to make and easy to transport to your favorite game. It’s also delicious!

Ingredients

2 – 15 oz cans small white beans

3-4 green onions, white and green parts, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

2 Roma tomatoes

2 ribs celery and leafy tops, finely chopped

¼ c cilantro

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp Southwest Blend

1 Tbsp minced pickled jalapeno peppers, plus 2 tsp pickling liquid

Dash of olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients. Chill until ready to serve.