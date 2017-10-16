South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Proposes Beachfront Jurisdictional Lines

The Island Eye News Staff Report
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released new proposed beachfront jurisdictional lines for public comment through Nov. 6.
DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management is required by law to establish and periodically review the position of two lines of beachfront jurisdiction once every seven to ten years. The lines were last reviewed from 2008-10. These lines guide beachfront shoreline development and support the state’s beachfront management goals.
Public hearings will be held in the Beaufort region on Oct. 23; Charleston region on Oct. 24, and the Grand Strand region on Oct. 25.
DHEC establishes two lines of beachfront jurisdiction – the baseline and the setback line. The baseline is the more seaward of the two jurisdictional lines, while the setback line is the landward line.
To locate and establish the baseline and setback line, DHEC utilizes the best available scientific and historical data, including stateof- the art radar, GPS and aerial photography.
According to statute, the jurisdictional baseline position established through the current process must not be moved seaward from its position on Dec. 31.
The setback area is not a nobuild area. New and existing homes are allowed within the setback area under certain conditions and with authorization by the department. DHEC staff is available to assist citizens in understanding the lines and the process.
DHEC has developed an online tool that shows the proposed new lines in detail at gis.dhec.sc.gov/shoreline. Additional information about the proposed beachfront jurisdictional lines, including a video on how the lines are developed, location details for public hearings and individual beach line reports are available at scdhec.gov/beachfrontlines.
Public comments may be submitted to DHEC through a link provided in the viewing application or in writing to DHECOCRM, Attn: Barbara Neale, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405.
