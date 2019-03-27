South Carolina Aquarium Finalist For National Honor

By Julia Zamrowski for The Island Eye News

The Institute of Museum and Library Services today announced that South Carolina’s South Carolina Aquarium is among the 30 finalists for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to their communities. For 25 years, the award has celebrated institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service and are making a difference for individuals, families, and communities.

“The 30 National Medal finalists showcase the tremendous ability of libraries and museums to serve as vital community resources,” said IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew. “The Institute of Museum and Library Services is honored to recognize these leading institutions. We congratulate them on the work they are doing across the United States.”

Finalists are chosen because of their significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. IMLS is encouraging community members who have visited the South Carolina Aquarium to share their story on social media. To share your story, visit Facebook. com/USIMLS or Twitter.com/us_imls and use #IMLSmedals.

National Medal winners will be announced later this spring. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions at the National Medal Ceremony at the US Botanic Garden on June 12 in Washington, D.C.

To see the full list of finalists and learn more about the National Medal, visit the IMLS website.