South Carolina Aquarium Comes To Isle Of Palms

By Smith Hill Smith for The Island Eye News

Isle of Palms First United Methodist Church celebrated the amazing oceans of God’s creation during its 2018 Vacation Bible School June 11-14. Activities included a visit from South Carolina Aquarium educators who brought along their touch tanks so kids could get a real feel for sea stars, hermit crabs and other creatures. Youth volunteers helped make the fun happen for the elementary school children with activities like wacky relay races, aquatic inspired crafts and snacks and a daily music session at the “coral reef.” The message: God’s love for you is deeper than the ocean.