Sold-Out Crowd At The Exchange Club’s Oyster Roast

By Mimi Wood for Island Eye News

Bud Stack would undoubtedly be pleased to lend his name to the event that he was instrumental in building, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Annual Oyster Roast. From a mere 100-attendee function in 1998, to the sold-out blow-out that has evolved, the roast was re-named two years ago, in honor of Stack, after his passing in early 2015.

Francis Thomas “Bud” Stack, Jr. was “the driving force” behind the event, according to Dimi Matouchev, immediate past President of The Exchange Club

“He was ‘Mr. Oyster Roast,’” stated Matouchev, of the former insurance broker, high school math teacher and WWII veteran. “He sold over one-third of the tickets each year; personally contacted every business on the island for a contribution.”

“It would not have been The Roast without Bud,” offered John Bushong, no small contributor himself.

In fact, it was Bushong who convinced the Exchange Club to give an oyster roast a second shot, after the club’s first attempt, somewhere around 1995-7, failed.

“The problem was, they weren’t cooking their own oysters,” explained Bushong. “The event was catered. It took some convincing, but eventually they agreed, ‘Ok, if you’ll run it’,” he recalls.

“One of the members had a couple of cookers,” Bushong continued, “and with maybe 100 people in attendance, we made about $500. Just oysters. No chili, no silent auction, no music. But everyone thought it was great.”

It was so great that it became a victim of its own success. “Ticket sales are now limited,” explains Bushing, as “four to five years ago, it just became too crowded. There was not enough room to breathe!”

Not quite cold enough to see your breath, this past Saturday offered “perfect weather” declared Jimmy Carroll, IOP Councilman, and long-time Exchange Club member.

The chill in the air served only to stimulate the appetite of sold-out crowd of 425. Two teams of cookers manned seven steamers, hoisting approximately 5,000 pounds of steaming oysters onto sturdy tables, surrounded by enthusiastic, oyster-knife-wielding residents, a congenial mix of ‘beenyas’ and ‘comeyas.’

When asked if there was a bit of a ‘friendly rivalry’ between IOP’s F.T.Stack Oyster Roast, and Sullivan’s Island Annual Fire & Rescue Oyster Roast, Carroll emphatically declared, “Absolutely not! It’s all about community. They are both great, great events!”

The primary difference between the two events is the oysters; the Exchange Club’s oysters are “single selects,” from Virginia. “They are easier to open for the Yankees,” joked Bushong, “otherwise, there’d be too much blood.”

The proceeds from the roast fund “educational scholarships, and other student-related awards, for children residing east of the Cooper,” stated Jonathan Sullivan, the current Exchange Club President. Deb Barr, chair of the 100+ Item Silent Auction, 50/50 Raffle and Sponsorships, anticipated that this year’s roast “will net between $15,000 and $20,000 for our programs.” “It was a great turnout for a great cause,” concluded Carroll.