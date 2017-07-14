By Marilyn Markel, Island Eye News Staff Writer

Pimento cheese is the quintessential southern snack. It’s super easy to make and a huge crowd pleaser.

Make some for a snack, for your next trip to the beach or casual get together and watch it disappear. For this recipe we have included the signature blend from the Spice and Tea Exchange, but feel free to substitute fresh herbs or spice blends of your choice.

Signature Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

8 oz sharp cheddar, grated

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp diced pimentos

2-3 tsp Signature Blend

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients into a bowl. Stir well. Add more mayonnaise if needed. Refrigerate. Remove from refrigerator ½ hour before serving.

2. Serve with crackers, crudité or on sandwiches