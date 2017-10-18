Shine A Little Love For Parkinson’s Research

The Island Eye News Staff Report

The 3rd annual SALL Fest comes together to bring an award-winning line-up to The Windjammer in Isle of Palms. This impassioned music fest came to life following Brian Collins’ hit single, “Shine a Little Love” and has doubled in size since its inception. The 2017 SALL Fest boasts twenty-four artists over four days and more talent than can fill a room all at one time.

Leading the charge and headlining on Friday night is Grammy-nominee Shawn Mullins as he wraps up his fall tour with a stop at the Windjammer main stage. Joining Shawn Mullins on the Windjammer main stage are John Driskell Hopkins & Daniel De Los Reyes of Zac Brown Band.

John Driskell Hopkins takes the stage on Friday night and Daniel De Los Reyes is taking a quick break from his DayGLOW Camp for children to hit the stage on Saturday afternoon. All three men are revered songwriters and musicians with passion for spreading love of the art form. Their contributions to country music are immeasurable.

Wyatt Durrette is also making an appearance at SALL Fest alongside Levi Lowrey. The two have composed songs together that brought with them award nominations and much acclaim. Their performance happens Friday night on the Windjammer main stage.

One of Rolling Stone’s “Country Artists You Need to Know, 2016” will be gracing the main stage on Saturday night. Farewell Angelina is a group of four notorious songwriters straight from the scene in Nashville. Their wit and zest for life shows up in their lyrics making this an act you don’t want to miss.

To Brian Collins, music has been more than just a lifelong passion. It has also been instrumental in helping him heal from some tough times in his life.

Knowing that music can make a difference in the lives of others, he started SALL Fest in 2014 with the idea that each year, a portion of the proceeds would benefit a carefully vetted foundation or charity. This year, the benefactor is The Murray Center for Research on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders. The Mission of The Murray Center is to find the causes of Parkinson’s Disease and related disorders, create new treatments for the disease, and ultimately find a way to detect the illness before symptoms develop in order to prevent its progression.

For a full line-up and to purchase your own VIP ticket, visit sallfest.com. Put a giant star on your calendar for Oct. 19 – 22. Be the change and shine your own love while enjoying hit musicians and up-and-comers in the music industry.