Second Annual Maritime Expo Draws Crowd

By Rick Reed for The Island Eye News

Photos by Mark Howard

Despite rain and weather related travel complications for many boat builders and the public, the second annual SI Maritime Expo on June 9 was successful and fun for all.

Over 300 people came and families were able to enjoy activities at 2 sites while viewing boat building, custom woodwork, a rowing presentation (how to by Rando Blythe) and ate well thanks to major sponsor, Boathouse Restaurant.

A silent auction put together by sponsor, Natalie Bluestein, did extremely well for Battery Gadsden Cultural Center fundraising.

Nearly 40 boats of glowing wood colors caught the eye of visitors and provided the backdrop for education and conversation.

For those who wanted a more in-depth education in Sullivan’s Island maritime history, animated and articulate docents, Lou Edens, Randall Swan, Mark Bayne and Bunky Wichmann, gave visitors unique stories to remember.

Bill Harwell’s “Panga” won Best in Show, while Randall Swan, Robert Duncan and Paul Diephaus won Best in Sail, Row and Power.

A special thanks goes to Dave Spurgin, a major sponsor and coordinator of BGCC member recruitment, for all the signage directing folks to this year’s “Hidden Jewel.”

The whole event could not have been possible without the tireless work of many people and a group of enthusiastic volunteers, including Frank Toland, Dale Tuttle, Sue Tuttle, Jim Morgan, Betsy Barrineau, Gina Agro, John Winchester, Adele and Bob Tobin, Hannah Heyward, Bruce Martin and Carlin and Clyde Timmons.