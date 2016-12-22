Seasons Of The South: Southern Cornbread Panzanella

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

This is a terrific salad for New Year’s Day. It has all of the famous traditional ingredients a good southerner should eat on New Year’s.

MARILYN’S CORNBREAD

Ingredients

¼ cup butter or bacon drippings

1 ½ cups coarse yellow cornmeal

½ cup flour

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 ½ cups buttermilk

Serve with pinto beans and chow chow, recipes follow

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450°.

2. Put fat in 9 inch skillet and melt until fat is sizzling.

3. Whisk the cornmeal, flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and buttermilk, pour it into the cornmeal mixture and stir just until blended.

4. Remove the skillet from the oven pour in the batter. Put the skillet to the oven and bake until the cornbread tests clean, about 25 minutes. Turn out onto a cutting board or serving platter.

PANZANELLA

Ingredients

1 pint fresh black-eyed peas rinsed and drained

¼ cup minced country ham

1 small bag frozen corn

6 green onions, rinsed and chopped

2 cups julienned baby collard greens

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1 large red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 cups grated sharp Cheddar

1 cup ranch dressing, recipe follows

Chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

1 batch of Marilyn’s cornbread cut into ½ inch cubes cooked crumbled bacon, for garnish

Directions

1. Cover black-eyed peas with water in a saucepan and cook until tender.

2. Add the corn for a minute until cooked through. Drain and allow to cool.

3. In the bottom of a large glass bowl, place cornbread cubes. Combine the peas, corn, onion, spinach, jalapeno, red bell pepper, tomatoes, and cheese and layer on top of cornbread. Spread ranch dressing evenly over the top.

4. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Garnish with fresh parsley and bacon, if desired.

RANCH DRESSING

Ingredients

½ cup Buttermilk

½ cup mayonnaise

½ tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp onion flakes

1 Tbsp minced chives

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Whisk together ingredients. Taste for seasoning.