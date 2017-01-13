Seasons Of The South: Marilyn’s Sausage And Biscuit Pinwheels

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News
My mother always made these on Christmas morning when we were growing up. We always added a smear of grape jelly. The muscadine butter is a twist on that classic sausage biscuit with grape jelly.
SAUSAGE AND BISCUIT PINWHEELS
Makes about 20 pinwheels
Ingredients
1 batch of biscuit dough, see below
1 lb breakfast sausage
Melted butter
Muscadine butter or grape jelly.
Directions
1. In between plastic wrap, roll sausage into an 8×12 rectangle.
2. On a floured surface roll out biscuit dough into a 9×13 rectangle. Turn frequently to ensure it is not sticking. You may want to split the dough and sausage in ½’s to roll.
3. Press sausage onto dough and cover it almost completely except ½ inch on each side (the side close and far from you). Roll into a pinwheel.
4. Chill for 1 hour.
5. Heat oven to 450°.
6. Cut at 1 inch intervals. Place sliced pinwheels on parchment lined sheet pan and brush with melted butter. Bake for about 10-12 minutes until biscuits and sausage are cooked through. Brush with butter and serve with jam or muscadine butter.
BISCUITS
Ingredients
2 cups soft white flour
2 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp soda
½ tsp salt
½ tsp sugar
8 Tbsp (1 stick) cold butter, cubed
2/3 cup cold buttermilk
Directions
1. Whisk dry ingredients.
2. With a pastry blender or fingers, cut in cold shortening until coarse with a few lumps.
3. Stir in buttermilk with a spatula until a loose ball forms.
4. Do not over-mix.
5. Quickly turn onto a floured board and knead 4 turns.