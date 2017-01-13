Seasons Of The South: Marilyn’s Sausage And Biscuit Pinwheels

By Marilyn Markel for Island Eye News

My mother always made these on Christmas morning when we were growing up. We always added a smear of grape jelly. The muscadine butter is a twist on that classic sausage biscuit with grape jelly.

SAUSAGE AND BISCUIT PINWHEELS

Makes about 20 pinwheels

Ingredients

1 batch of biscuit dough, see below

1 lb breakfast sausage

Melted butter

Muscadine butter or grape jelly.

Directions

1. In between plastic wrap, roll sausage into an 8×12 rectangle.

2. On a floured surface roll out biscuit dough into a 9×13 rectangle. Turn frequently to ensure it is not sticking. You may want to split the dough and sausage in ½’s to roll.

3. Press sausage onto dough and cover it almost completely except ½ inch on each side (the side close and far from you). Roll into a pinwheel.

4. Chill for 1 hour.

5. Heat oven to 450°.

6. Cut at 1 inch intervals. Place sliced pinwheels on parchment lined sheet pan and brush with melted butter. Bake for about 10-12 minutes until biscuits and sausage are cooked through. Brush with butter and serve with jam or muscadine butter.

BISCUITS

Ingredients

2 cups soft white flour

2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp soda

½ tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

8 Tbsp (1 stick) cold butter, cubed

2/3 cup cold buttermilk

Directions

1. Whisk dry ingredients.

2. With a pastry blender or fingers, cut in cold shortening until coarse with a few lumps.

3. Stir in buttermilk with a spatula until a loose ball forms.

4. Do not over-mix.

5. Quickly turn onto a floured board and knead 4 turns.