Seasoned Pecans

By Marilyn Markel for The Island Eye News

These are addictive. Great with a glass of wine or bubbly and some delicious cheese before a romantic dinner. They can be made several days in advance and are easily transportable.

They also make great gifts if stored in food ready gift bags with a big bow.

Ingredients

3 cups pecan halves

½ stick butter (4 Tbsp)

Dash Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp (or more) of Kahuna Garlic Salt or your favorite garlic salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat or in a glass bowl (large enough to accommodate pecans) in the microwave. Stir in pecans and Worcestershire in the melted butter until evenly coated. Spread in one layer in a 9×13 baking pan. Sprinkle evenly with salt. Bake for 10 – 15 minutes until lightly browned. When you can smell pecans they are ready. Be careful not to over brown. Remove from the oven and let cool completely in pan. Store in an airtight container. These will keep for a week or longer.

One of the top culinary instructors in the South, Marilyn has pursued her passion for teaching in Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and the Charleston, South Carolina, area where she now resides. She is the author of Southern Breads cookbook by Arcadia Publishing. Her work has appeared in the Charleston Post and Courier, Island Eye News among other newspapers, and the magazine Edible Piedmont, and she was featured in the documentary Pimento Cheese, Please, produced by the Southern Foodways Alliance.